Linfield given the Silent treatment on popular crime drama

Footballer team namechecked on TV show Silent Witness

BELFAST football club Linfield have received an unexpected namecheck in a popular national TV drama which is watched by millions of viewers around the world.

The Linfield reference was in an episode of Silent Witness which focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into a wide range of crimes.

During the most recent probe Belfast-born investigator Jack Hodgson, a forensic scientist played by Northern Irish actor David Caves, was carrying out a search in a bedroom and he said: “I remember where I used to hide my secrets.”

Asked by a colleague what sort of secrets he was talking about he replied: “A lifelong love of Linfield FC. And an addiction to ultra-strong liquorice.”

He didn’t elaborate but his comment about Linfield brought an instant response on social media.

Supporters of Linfield welcomed their newest ‘fan’ on board but other posters were quick to point out that Irish League football isn’t widely known around the world and one man said: “Viewers will be wondering what a Linfield FC is.”

Linfield supporter Haydn Milligan from Bangor, who has just compiled a record of every senior football result here dating back to 1881, was watching Silent Witness which is now in its 26th series.

He said: “I could hardly believe my ears when Jack talked about Linfield. I played it back and sure enough he did indeed say the Blues had been his lifelong love.

“I think I can say with a fair degree of confidence that it’s the first time the Blues or any other Irish League team have ever been spoken about in a TV or movie drama, especially in a storyline that actually has absolutely nothing to do with Northern Ireland.

“I know that James Nesbitt who has starred in a huge number of major TV shows is a fanatical Coleraine supporter but I don’t think he’s ever had a script with the Bannsiders in it.”

Jack Hodgson has been a regular character in Silent Witness since series 16, playing the right hand man – and latterly love interest – of Dr Nikki Alexander who is played by Emilia Fox in the series in which Derry born actress Amanda Burton was the star for seven seasons.

Actor David Caves is a former pupil of Campbell College in east Belfast and he recently talked in an interview about how he was thrilled about making an episode of Silent Witness in his home city. “I hadn’t been back in ages,” he said.

David’s on screen character is a cage fighter, boxer and exponent of mixed martial arts and he started to box and practice martial arts in real life after landing the role.

David who comes from a family of teachers in Northern Ireland said he once toyed with the idea of becoming a full time teacher himself.

He studied French and German at St Andrew’s University in Scotland and spent a year teaching English in France before returning to the UK after he landed a place at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

He played a number of roles in theatre before joining the cast of Silent Witness. One of his theatre roles was in Marie Jones’ hit play Stones in his Pocket.