Lisa Dorrian murder: ‘While we were out searching, I remember thinking we’ll find her by her big fluffy white boots’

Sister recalls desperate hunt for BBC NI documentary

The sister of missing murder victim Lisa Dorrian has spoken of the heartbreaking moment she realised her older sibling had died.

Joanne Dorrian spent three days searching with other family members for the 25-year-old after her disappearance on February 28, 2005.

After 72-hours of looking in vain, the realisation that Lisa had died hit her as she walked through fields in Ballyhalbert, Co Down, not far from the caravan in which her sister was last seen alive.

Joanne’s tearful recollections feature in a BBC One NI documentary Murder in the Badlands, which airs on Monday night. Made by the award-winning Fine Point Films, the four-part series focuses on the unsolved killings of four women spanning four decades.

Recalling the immediate search for Lisa in Ballyhalbert, Joanne says: “It’s just miles and miles of fields, old buildings, old rubbish lying around, and it was freezing. I remember it was freezing.

“I remember thinking she (Lisa) had these big white fluffy boots, and I remember thinking you’ll see them, it was a big marker for us, if we were looking for something, look for the fur, and there was just nothing.”

“I remember saying we’re actually looking for Lisa’s body because I thought she must have just fell and the cold had maybe got to her,” added Joanne.

“Because we had never lived in a world where murder featured, and that’s not something that had entered my head at that stage, I knew something was wrong, but not murder.”

It was another four days before police launched a murder inquiry — an investigation that is still running 17 years later.

At first the Dorrian family struggled to come to terms with the fact their beloved Lisa had been killed and her body secretly buried.

The horrific reality again struck them when detectives asked for one of Lisa’s trainers so search dogs could get her scent.

A tearful Joanne tells the programme-makers: “I remember thinking a scent for dogs? What are we getting into. We went to her house in Bangor and it felt weird, because you were lifting stuff and she wasn’t there.

“She only had little tiny feet and I gave them the trainers and they put them in the evidence bag. I just knew that something was really, really wrong then. They were getting the dogs out the next morning to try and pick up the scent of where she had gone.”

The impact Lisa’s murder has on her family has been devastating, with Joanne now classing her own life in two stages.

She explains: “I categorise my life in two ways — before Lisa went missing, and after Lisa went missing, because I’m two different people.”

But despite the heartache. Joanne and her sisters Michelle and Ciara still have very fond memories of their older sibling who they all “looked up to”.

“She had a real presence about her from a child, she was friendly, but feisty as well, she wouldn’t have let anyone walk over her,” said Joanne.

In the months before her killing Lisa had fallen in with a new crowd of friends who took drugs, had criminal connections and stayed out for days on end.

On the night of her death she was at a drugs party in a Ballyhalbert caravan park. She was last seen alive in the company of Newtownabbey man Mark Lovett, then aged 17. Both were drunk and had been taking drugs causing hallucinations.

Lovett told police that around 4:45am they were startled by noises and flashing lights. Fearing for their safety, he claimed they fled the caravan in opposite directions. Lisa was never seen again.

Murder in the Badlands also features contributions from former PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who oversaw recent searches for Lisa’s body, and several journalists who have written extensively about the case.

Murder in the Badlands airs at 10:35pm on BBC One NI tomorrow