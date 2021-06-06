Lisa Dorrian: PSNI still pin hopes on UVF assistance to finally find her remains

Police hope associates of a veteran loyalist whose son is believed to have killed Lisa Dorrian may finally come forward to help recover her remains.

The son of the former Red Hand Commando member from Newtownabbey remains the chief suspect for her 2005 murder. While the killer was not a member of any paramilitary group the UVF leadership is trying to glean further information about her burial place from his father’s associates.

Leaders of the terror group did themselves quiz his son but believe his father and uncle, who is a former UVF commander in South East Antrim, had coached him in what to say.

Lisa (25) was last seen at a party at a caravan park in the Co Down village of Ballyhalbert on February 28, 2005.

One source said senior figures in the UVF’s Shankill Road leadership are worried that a request for £5m of government money to help the organisation ‘transition’ into a community group could hinge on their efforts to locate Lisa.

Lisa Dorrian was last seen in this caravan in 2005

They added: “After 16 years this cover-up cannot continue. How the Dorrian family has been treated is so inhumane.

“Although UVF members were not involved in her murder, UVF members related to her killer did protect him afterwards. That is no longer the case.

“The man believed to have murdered Lisa was questioned by the UVF back in 2005 but denied involvement. It is now apparent that he was lying.”

On Friday Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy again confirmed there was no paramilitary involvement in the murder itself. Initially the LVF had been blamed for killing her but that was later dismissed.

He told UTV that while he can’t provide an amnesty from prosecution in exchange for information, he could allow for information to be disclosed anonymously.

“I can’t create amnesties for individuals to tell me about involvement in criminal offences and then guarantee they won’t be prosecuted, but what I can do is to create opportunities for those people who have information and want to unburden themselves of it by bringing that information to my team confidentially, privately and with no risk.”

DS Jason Murphy previously told Sunday Life that Lisa was “potentially” dead by 1.15am on February 28, 2005 — the night of the caravan party.

He added: “There is nothing that suggests to me that Lisa was attacked by a stranger, that there were strangers on the site, or that she was taken off-site by anybody that didn’t know her. That leads me to the conclusion, in my view, that she was killed in the caravan.”

Specialist police divers have spent recent weeks scouring ponds at the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert. The searches have now ended without success.

Lisa's sister Joanne Dorrian

Joanne Dorrian has said her family is willing to accept assistance from anyone if it leads to the recovery of her older sister Lisa’s body.

“We will take anyone’s help, for us the priority is finding Lisa and bringing her home,” she said.

“We’ve had to endure 16 years of suffering and I would again appeal for anyone with any information to contact the police.”

Anyone with information on Lisa’s killing and disappearance should ring the PSNI on the non-emergency 101 number or the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.