Lisa McGee: I had to defend being Irish

Derry girls creator, NI women’s football boss and ex-GAA star tell new book about growing up in Troubles

A PLACE APART: Lisa McGee said the Maiden City had its own identity

Some of Northern Ireland’s best-known personalities have revealed in a new book what it means to them to be Irish.

Derry-born solicitor Marie-Claire Logue captured the thoughts of people from across the island, including high-profile figures from showbiz and sport.

Being Irish: 101 Views on Irish Identity Today was released 20 years after her father Paddy carried out a similar exercise in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement.

WRITER: Marie-Claire Logue

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee said her sense of identity was “bound up with Derry”, adding: “I was conscious of being a Derry person before I was aware I was Irish.

“Events in Northern Ireland shaped us. Growing up, we saw flags on lampposts, soldiers on the streets.

“We had to be forceful about what we were and what we were not — Derry, not Londonderry; Irish, not British. We had to defend who we were.

“In a sense, Derry is misplaced. We are not so much Irish as a type of being Irish. We are different from our neighbours in Donegal, but we are different from Belfast also.”

She believes there is room for everyone to live in peace in Northern Ireland, no matter their identity.

“As a Derry woman, I am proud to be Irish, but there has to be space for those who are not Irish,” Lisa said.

“In Northern Ireland, one half of the population is pushing something on the other half. If we could only identify the words and terms that we could all agree on.

“Maybe in the next 20 years we might find the terminology we are all comfortable with. Why can’t we be proud of that instead of whatever flag you’re waving?”

Northern Ireland women’s football team manager Kenny Shiels “faced many challenges” growing up as a Protestant in Maghera, where his father was a councillor.

Football manager Kenny Shiels

“At the height of the Troubles, my father came up with an idea to bring communities together by starting up a football team. This made the town a better place to grow up. We felt so much better in each other’s company,” he said.

“As the Troubles got worse, we got stronger. That early period was slaughter after slaughter. Our wee town got hit hard. Friends and relations were being blown up or shot, but we maintained friendships throughout.

“While I know we have had bad people who were ferocious and murdering during the Troubles and who have hurt me and my family immensely, it doesn’t mean I will ever stop building relationships with others.”

Mr Shields also told how republican terrorists murdered his innocent brother.

“On December 3, 1990, my younger brother Dave was saving up and had put in plans for building permission,” he said.

“He was staying in a mobile home next to my father’s house. He had been married to Gladys, a lovely girl from Tyrone. She had given birth to a beautiful baby boy called Steven, who was four weeks old exactly [ he was born on November 5, 1990].

“At 10.30 pm, Dave went out to feed the dog as normal. The IRA opened up and shot over 20 bullets into him. A stray bullet ricocheted into Gladys’s eyebrow and left a permanent scar. Steven thankfully was unharmed.

“Talk about the wrong family to do this to. My father gave his life to bringing people together. He felt so hurt by that action. He died of grief just over a year later.

“I still meander my thoughts back to what it was like to live in the North of Ireland or, in my background, Northern Ireland — it doesn’t really matter to me what one wants to call it. Despite what we have had to deal with, it’s where I feel connected to.”

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes believes his “attitude to life, my nature and personality” are tell-tale signs he is Irish.

THE CALL OF HOME: Eamonn Holmes

“Why in general are we so outgoing? Why are we such good mixers? Is it our emigrant tendencies, the need to get on with new people, to integrate?” he asked.

“I latch on to other Irish emigrants wherever I am around the world. I need the reassurance of their story, their journey. [I need to know] why, like me, they left home.

“‘Home’ is a great word for the Irish. We all know what it means. It’s our common bond. So strong was that call of home that I kept a house in Belfast even though most of my time is now spent in England because of work.

“I come from a particularly complicated part of the Emerald Isle. Some people from those six counties feel Irish, some feel British, but an awful lot more feel Northern Irish.

“Whatever flag some fight over, the irony is the rest of the world doesn’t really care about our nuances. They don’t see us as Northern Irish, unionist or republican. To them, we are Irish, pure and simple.”

GAA legend and Sunday Life columnist Oisin McConville said growing up in Crossmaglen gave him “a strange sense of identity”.

GAA legend and Sunday Life columnist Oisin McConville

He added: “It was an area known as bandit country, so it wasn’t exactly something you’d be jumping up and down about.

“When we travelled and were asked where we were from, we were always advised to say Newry.

“As a result, there was no major pride instilled in me about where I was from. It was the self-preservation that was more important.

“We were seen as Fenians from bandit country. There were a lot of negative connotations with my area.

“I attended the Abbey Grammar School in Newry. A memory that sticks out in my head from that time is a teacher telling me not to worry too much about my studies because I would probably end up smuggling anyway.

“I felt as I grew up and matured that I had more of an appreciation and understanding of the resilience and the fight shown by the community I was from and I started to take pride and ownership in it.

“We were also starting to achieve big things on the GAA pitch. At last, our identity was something to be proud of. Now, I love to say I’m from Crossmaglen. It is an area known for its sporting greatness. That’s something the whole area can take huge pride in.”

Horse racing legend Sir Tony McCoy “grew up in the small Catholic village of Moneyglass in Co Antrim” and “considered myself Irish then, still do and always will”.

AP McCoy getting his OBE from the Queen

The champion jockey paid tribute to Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness, saying that Northern Ireland “would be a better place today if they had a longer time working together in power”.

“My children hold Irish passports, yet my daughter showjumps for Great Britain with the Union flag on her jacket. I would never have imagined that being a possibility when I was growing up,” he said.

AP has himself been honoured by the Royal Family — something that left him with explaining to do with his mother.

“In 2002, I passed Gordon Richards’ total of race wins. Afterwards, I received an invitation from the Home Office to receive an MBE at Buckingham Palace,” he said.

“I rang my mother and talked it over with her. She was a woman who had strong republican views. She understood the complexities of the invitation.

“Having thought it over, she eventually advised me to accept it, saying I had lived in England a long time, was rearing my family there and it was the right thing to do.

“But on every invitation date that was sent to me for going to Buckingham Palace, I was busy racing.

“After many rearranged invitations, the Mayor of Oxford had to hand-deliver it to me at home. I’m sure that he wasn’t too pleased.

“Then in 2010, I won the Grand National and received another letter from the Home Office to award me an OBE.

“I said to myself, ‘I had better attend this time’. I went up and stood in front of the Queen. My jaw dropped when she said, ‘It’s nice of you to show up this time’.

“I made an apology about my racing schedule. She smiled and said, ‘You don’t have to apologise to me. I read the Racing Post every day. I knew exactly where you were’.

“When I retired in 2015, I got the news that I had been awarded a Knighthood. I rang my mother who, upon hearing this, said: “‘I’m going to have to go into hiding now.’”

Now that the book has been published Marie-Claire believes that “there’s no one way to be Irish”. “Twenty years ago my dad edited a similar version of this book, the same idea, and that was against the backdrop of the Good Friday Agreement and the start of a new millennium, it was a totally different context,” she said. “What prompted this book was, last Christmas my family and I were talking about how much has changed in the past 20 years and even in the past year alone in the whole island. “Twenty years ago there was no social media, we’ve had the Celtic Tiger, there’s been Brexit and the two historic referendums — so much has happened, so that definitely sparked a conversation.” Marie-Claire said that she felt the time was right to discuss what being Irish means to people from all sorts of backgrounds. She added: “I think I made a throwaway comment, something like, ‘Gosh I’d love to see what being Irish means to people between 2000 and now.’ And it was a case of famous last words and all of a sudden here we are. “I think the 2000 book was a snapshot of its time and I actually think, if anything, it showed how much has changed in one generation essentially and I hope the present volume will be viewed the same in 20 years’ time. “For me, the focus on this one was that I was really keen to have it as inclusive and diverse as possible. “I really wanted to capture a diverse list of viewpoints and that’s why we have the president of the GAA Larry McCarthy to the grand secretary of the Orange Lodge, Mervyn Gibson. “Also, what I really wanted was a lot of young people as well and we have Jack Coulter, he’s the Belfast artist who was listed in the Forbes 30 Under 30 and Ryan McMullan the singer-songwriter and we also have leaders in business and activists. “So I think this version is possibly a bit less political.”

OUT NOW: The new book

- Being Irish: 101 views on Irish Identity Today, by Marie-Claire Logue, is available in bookshops now