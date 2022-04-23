Lisburn couple facing GBH charges freed on bail

A couple charged with trying to attack two men have appeared in court.

Simon Larmour (33) and Tara Bunting (37) confirmed they were aware of the allegations against them.

The defendants, from Bridge Street in Lisburn, are accused of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on separate occasions in September last year.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard Larmour was also charged with knife possession.

A prosecution lawyer said there was a prima facie case against the defendants, both of whom declined the opportunity to comment on the charges.

They were each freed on £500 bail, with the case to be heard again next month.