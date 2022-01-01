Lisburn gun collector Desmond Barr facing litany of child sex abuse charges

This is the gun collector and sports shooting enthusiast due in court later this month to face a string of child sexual abuse offences dating back more than 30 years.

Electrician Desmond Joseph Barr is accused of 23 offences against females including eight counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault on a child, three of sexual activity by an adult with a child, two counts of exposure and seven counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents all bar one of the alleged offences are said to have occurred between July 2004 and July 2016.

One charge of indecent assault on a female is alleged to have happened on dates unknown between April 1985 and April 1991.

Desmond Joseph Barr

The case against the 68-year-old was heard for the first time at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday where it was adjourned for two weeks by District Judge Peter Magill.

Barr is due to appear at the same court on January 13 where he will have the charges formally put to him and the case will be sent to the Crown court.

Barr, of Ventnor Park in Lisburn, declined to comment on the case when approached by Sunday Life.

The keen fisherman is an avid user of social media and even got into a Twitter spat with actor Charlie Lawson the day before the case against him was due up in court.

On Wednesday Barr took issue with a tweet by the Coronation Street star concerning the Welsh first minister.

Mr Lawson hit back telling Barr he should “get a decent shotgun”, to which Barr bragged his was worth “near three grand”.

But Mr Lawson hit back by saying it was a “girl’s gun” and ended the exchange.