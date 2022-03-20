Lisburn man bombarded ex with 200 calls in just four days

Judge staggered by cruelty of messages victim received

This is the Lisburn man potentially facing jail after bombarding his ex with phone calls and texts — harassment a judge said she was even shocked by.

Robin Duffy was freed on continuing bail, but he was warned it’s “not to be taken as any indication as to what may happen on the occasion of sentencing”.

Judge Roseanne McCormick told the 23-year-old: “When I read the papers, I was simply staggered by the cruelty of the messages and the fact that it was not an isolated incident of cruel and hot-headed messages sent over the course of an hour.”

The court was told Duffy tried to call his victim more than 200 times over the course of four days back in July 2017.

He sent her messages “repeatedly telling her to kill herself”, calling her a “sl*t, wh**e and a child-killing b******’’, blaming her for two miscarriages.

He also posted an intimate video of her online. But the prosecution accepted it can’t be “definitively confirmed” if anything had been uploaded.

Duffy, from Mountview Drive in Lisburn, was arrested after the woman reported the barrage of abuse.

He later pleaded guilty to 25 offences, including making threats to kill, voyeurism, making and distributing images of a child.

During his interviews with detectives, Duffy accepted the messages he had sent had been “vile and vicious”.

The court was told he was sorry and genuinely remorseful.

Duffy will be sentenced at a later date.