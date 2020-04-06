Lisburn murder victim Natasha Melendez 'invited killer into her home'

MURDERED Natasha Melendez was beaten to death in her Lisburn home by someone she knew.

Detectives investigating the killing believe the 32-year-old, who is originally from Venezuela, invited the assailant into her home in the Pond Park area of the city.

There was no sign of a break-in, leading officers to conclude that she was familiar with the murderer.

PSNI insiders told Sunday Life that the injuries Natasha suffered were "horrific".

The mum-of-four passed away last Thursday, 11 days after she was admitted to hospital on March 22.

A 23-year-old woman and 30-year-old man initially arrested in connection with the murder were freed on police bail pending further inquires.

Detectives intend to question them again in the coming days.

"There was no sign of forced entry at the house on Finch Gardens and that's a strong indicator that Natasha was familiar with her killer," said a security source. "She was very badly beaten and fought bravely to survive. Natasha suffered multiple broken bones and severe head injuries."

Cops are understood to have one main suspect in mind and are hoping that tests on blood and DNA found at the scene will lead to this individual being charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw from the PSNI's Major Investigations Team is leading the murder probe.

She said: "My thoughts today are with her parents and wider family. I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact police on 101."

Family and friends of popular Natasha took to social media to pay tribute to her after she died.

Jenny Lavery, a pal from Belfast, said: "As a person she was so warm and caring. I just loved spending time with her in her home. Her vibe was infectious.

"I will be forever grateful to have known you and shared so many memories. I will forever cherish the gift you gave me after the birth of Noah. Rest in peace Natasha, this planet didn't deserve you."

Dayle Melendez, a relative of Natasha's, replied: "Thank you for this beautiful post. Our angel Natasha Alejandra Montes is a very special soul. We'll love her and miss her forever.

"I've found lots of comfort in reading your words and all the comments of love and support. It's beautiful to see how many people love her and how many lives she was able to touch while she was here."

Natasha moved to Lisburn from Craigavon after her ex-partner and father of two of her children died suddenly in 2014.

Local politicians have urged anyone in the city with information about the murder to contact detectives.

Alliance councillor Amanda Grehan said: "The thought that this has happened in a usually quiet, peaceful neighbourhood has left a lot of residents on edge.

"It's vital that any information anyone has from that date is given to police so that those responsible can be brought to justice."

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Jenny Palmer added: "While I'm not sure if her family lived in Northern Ireland or Venezuela, this is going to be a particularly difficult time for them considering all the restrictions around coronavirus and funerals.

"At a time like this, a death of this nature will be even tougher to deal with."