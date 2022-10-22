Lisburn thug ‘kicked defenceless man in head three times’ at Dunmurry band parade

A couple involved in drunken violence at a band parade have been handed sentences amounting to four and a half years.

While Tara Bunting (37) walked free from Craigavon Crown Court when her 18 month sentence was suspended for three years, husband Simon Larmour (33) was told he would have to serve half of his three-year sentence in jail and the rest on licence.

“The problem with such behaviour is that it’s liable or possibly will be the instigation of further violence from people who don’t understand exactly that’s going on when the police have to intervene in a violent scuffle,” said a judge.

Larmour pleaded guilty to trying to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in public, while his wife admitted causing actual bodily harm to a police officer.

The court was told the couple were at a band parade in Dunmurry in March last year when a man they didn’t know “attempted to hug” Bunting.

“She slapped him in the face [and], shortly thereafter, Mr Larmour punched him twice to the left side of the face with his right fist, and the victim went to ground,” said the prosecution.

The barrister added that police then saw Larmour kick the defenceless man “three times to the head”.

Cops swooped to arrest Larmour, but Bunting “repeatedly attempted to intervene”, and when an officer was trying to handcuff her partner, she swung a bottle of Buckfast at his head. Thankfully, the bottle didn’t smash, but Bunting was arrested alongside her beloved, and a search of Larmour uncovered that he was carrying a Stanley knife.

“These offences were committed in the context of a band parade, so there was the risk of wider public disorder offences being committed, and we say that’s an aggravating factor,” a lawyer said.

The court was told there was no sectarian element to what happened and that the couple, from Lisburn, both had previous public order offences.

Simon Larmour and Tara Bunting

The defence said that, according to Larmour, “he wasn’t kicking the head, but he was holding the injured party down with his foot”.

“He didn’t want the complainant to get up and start again, as he put it,” a lawyer said.

He urged the judge, given Larmour’s issues with drugs and alcohol, to impose a longer than normal period of licence.

The court was told Bunting had a traumatic background and was “remorseful and regretful” over what happened.

Passing sentence, the judge said the couple were fortunate not to be facing more serious charges.