Lisburn woman accused of £18k swimming club fraud

A 50-year-old woman has been accused of an £18,000 fraud against her local swimming club.

Lisburn woman Amanda McKeown has paid back “all of the money” and denies fraud, the city’s magistrates court heard on Thursday.

A defence lawyer claimed McKeown had no intention of making a gain but had made an error which had been rectified.

McKeown is accused of fraud by abusing a position of trust she held at Lisburn Swimming Club by transferring £18,493 to her own bank account on September 16, 2019.

A lawyer on behalf of McKeown, of Spring Meadow, entered a not guilty plea to the single count against her.

A prosecuting lawyer said the case against McKeown would be staying in the magistrates court. Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes commented she was “quite lucky” not to be facing Crown Court proceedings.

“All of the money has been paid back which is why it is staying in the Magistrates,” explained the lawyer.

McKeown’s defence barrister told the judge his client was denying the offence on the basis that there was not an intention to make a gain for herself.

“There is an act but essentially, it was an error that she subsequently rectified,” he said.

District Judge Holmes adjourned the case for two weeks to March 10 to fix a date for the contest.