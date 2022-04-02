Litter fines are set to soar to £200

New penalty to crack down on rubbish problem is due to be introduced in 2024

Fines for littering in NI are set to more than double — from £80 to £200 — to the highest in the UK, it’s been revealed.

The rise is contained in a draft environment strategy but will require legislation in the next Assembly and a period of public consultation.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots is backing the recommendation as littering and fly-tipping increases across NI.

"To tackle littering behaviour we advocate education. For example, through eco-schools, the raising of awareness, and support for clean-up efforts by volunteers,’’ he said.

"But for people to ignore all this and continue to pollute our beautiful environment, there needs to be a final deterrent. Therefore, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful supports the proposed increase in fixed penalty notices to £200 as a necessary piece of the jigsaw in the range of approaches needed to tackle littering.”

More than 7,000 discarded masks and gloves were discovered in a survey of 30 areas, twice as much as dog fouling.

A pilot scheme by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last year saw a total of 54 fines for £80, each issued on the first day.

Seven local councils have agreed in principle to a new fly-tipping programme with the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, which will share responsibility for dealing with rubbish.

But Minister Poots confirmed that the revamped anti-litter strategy would not be in place for another two years: “The draft strategy includes my proposal to publish Northern Ireland’s first overarching litter strategy by 2024. The draft litter strategy will consider and propose a range of detailed actions to help us tackle the scourge of litter on our precious environment.

“The draft environment strategy also includes my proposal to increase the maximum fixed penalty notice for littering offences... This change will require legislation in the next Assembly mandate, which I am hopeful will be taken forward as a priority.”

In terms of tackling illegal waste dumping, under the new scheme district councils will be responsible for deposits of under 20 cubic metres (700 feet) and some hazardous materials regardless of volume, such as asbestos and the products of fuel laundering.

“At present, seven of the 11 councils have committed to [the strategy]. Engagement is ongoing to agree this approach across all councils and to determine the appropriate timeframe.”