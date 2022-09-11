‘Liz, where’s the bloody remote?’ Queen’s minder on quirks of job

Monarch’s personal protection officer in NI recalls some light-hearted anecdotes, including couple’s tiff over TV controller

A former close protection officer who guarded the Queen and Prince Phillip during a landmark trip to Northern Ireland has fondly remembered some of his more light-hearted moments with the couple.

Veteran PSNI officer Ken Pennington said the monarch and her husband were genuinely nice people.

He told Sunday Life: “One of the rules about doing this job is you never name the people who were nasty, but you can name the nice ones.

“She was lovely — she was a pleasure to work with.

“There is all the grace, pomp and ceremony that goes with it, but as a person she was just really nice, and because she was so small she reminded me of my granny, so it was like minding my granny.”

Ken served in the Close Protection Unit between 2009 and 2012 and was on duty for the Queen and Prince Philip’s landmark visit to Enniskillen in her Diamond Jubilee year.

During that trip, the Queen and Prince Phillip stayed in Hillsborough Castle, where Ken got to see what the world’s most famous husband and wife were like behind closed doors.

“We stayed in an adjacent room, and typically the way it would work is we would be there with our stuff and there was somebody standing at their door overnight,” he said.

“When I was with them in their room, they lost the remote for the TV. I remember the Duke saying ‘Bloody hell, Liz, where’s the bloody remote?’

“Then this woman — I don’t know what position she held but she was very well spoken — said, ‘Right, everybody out. You have to leave’.

“I told her, ‘I’m the man with the guns. I’m staying. I don’t care where the remote control is. I’ll leave you to sort that out’.”

During the same trip, the Queen famously visited St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen before crossing the road to St McMichael’s Catholic Church, the first time she had visited a Catholic church in Northern Ireland.

“On that particular day, I was the Duke of Edinburgh’s bodyguard, but her man had to step aside, so I became her bodyguard,” said Ken.

“She crossed the street to the Catholic church and, I don’t know how it works, but because she is the head of the Church of England and monarch, there was only a certain point to which she could go to.

“Who knows what would have happened if she went any further?

Ken also recalled having to arrange a last-minute dash across Northern Ireland to get the Royal Standard from Enniskillen to Hillsborough during that tour.

“It had to be flying above the castle before she arrived, but they had only brought one over with them,” he said.

“An aide-de-camp told me it had to be flying above the castle before she crossed the gate, and I asked, ‘What happens if it isn’t, because Enniskillen and Hillsborough are about as far apart as you can get here?’. He punched me in the shoulder, smiled and said, ‘We all get a different job’.

“I got one of the police motorcycle riders — they’re all petrolheads — to race across the country with the standard in his pillion carrier.

“When he arrived, he saw four black Range Rovers going through the gates and thought he’d missed it.

“He was running up the gravel drive, shouting, ‘Get the flag up’, but it was her back-up team — she was travelling by helicopter.”

Asked if he was nervous when he was first assigned to guard arguably the most famous woman in the world, Ken said: “I was never daunted. I was impressed. There was no drama with her. She was always composed, polite and regal.

“They were just terrifyingly normal people. Not everybody is, but they were. [They were] quirky but nice.

“When she came here, she asked about the threat [level because] she was trying to get her own understanding of who might want to harm her.

“She was given a briefing, [but] she didn’t bat an eyelid. She just got somebody to bring her tea.”