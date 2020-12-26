Londonderry man faces trial accused of Lusty Beg wedding 'rape'

Jason McCaferty is alleged to have committed sexual assaults at a wedding on Lusty Beg Island.

A 43-year-old man has been returned for trial accused of raping a woman following a wedding reception, just over a year ago.

Jason McCaferty is alleged to have committed sexual assaults on August 25, 2019 at a wedding on Lusty Beg Island, Kesh, Co Fermanagh.

The Londonderry man was originally charged with rape, but now also faces a second count of attempted rape.

When the matter first came to court a defence lawyer argued: "The evidential test for connection to this very serious charge is not met and is massively prejudicial. I believe my client should be released at once without charge."

A detective explained due to the swiftness of the matter being reported and McCaferty's arrest, it had not been possible to obtain witness statements, as guests were attempting to keep the alleged incident from the bride and groom.

It was disclosed the complainant was in McCaferty's company along with a number of other people at the wedding. He wasn't supposed to be staying over but: "Somehow was there".

Despite objections McCaferty was released on bail.

The case progressed through the system and last Monday he appeared by video-link from his solicitor's office for a committal hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

A lawyer appearing for the prosecution said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Steven Keown.

McCaferty, of Winchester Park, Derry did not object to the proceedings and asked if he wished to call witnesses or give evidence on his behalf replied: "Not at this time."

Judge Keown set bail at £750 and ordered McCaferty to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court next month.