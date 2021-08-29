Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl gets into the swing of Belfast’s Mela festival

Belfast’s Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl led the colourful Mela procession through the city centre.

Councillor Nicholl really got into the swing of the family festival event alongside Belfast Mela founder Nisha Tandon OBE

Thousands turned up at more than 40 events during the week to enjoy world music, dance, food, theatre, art and wellbeing live activities.0

The Belfast Mela festival

And U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly hosted the mini Mela at Writer’s Square on Saturday.

Nisha Tandon, a director of ArtsEkta which runs the Belfast Mela said: “We have had an amazing week celebrating cultural diversity as thousands of people turned out at activities across Belfast to celebrate the vibrant, intercultural and ambitious city Belfast is growing to become.

The crowds at the Mela festival

“I would like to pay tribute to all the artists who were involved in bringing this year’s bold vibrant and colourful Mela to life in such a safe and responsible way.

"We look forward to a spectacular return of Mela at Botanic Gardens in 2022, but given the success of this year’s additional events we plan to make Belfast Mela a week-long festival now going forward.”

The Belfast Mela festival

This year was the 15th Belfast Mela.

The festival is principally funded by Belfast City Council with support from Arts Council for NI; Tourism NI, Community Relations Council; National Lottery Heritage Fund, National Lottery Community Fund, Public Health Agency and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

The title sponsor is Sensata Technologies and Media Partners are UTV and U105.