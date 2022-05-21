Lorry driver jailed over £500,000 cannabis haul

A lorry driver who crossed the Irish Sea with cannabis worth £500,000 has been handed a 32-month sentence.

Ricki Lee Darbyshire is to serve half his sentence in jail and the rest on licence.

Antrim Crown Court was told the 38-year-old believed the €1,000 he was being paid was “easy money because he had never been stopped before”.

Darbyshire, from Wigan, previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing an offensive weapon at Harbour Highway in Larne in March last year.

Cannabis in vacuum-sealed bags, stashed in boxes, was discovered when he was searched in Cairnryan. The court was told that the haul, weighing close to 35 kilos, had an estimated street value of £500,000.