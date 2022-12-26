Loss at Christmas: ‘He was the best dad I could have asked for’

Schoolteacher Catherine on pain of the empty chair

Co Antrim schoolteacher Catherine Graham misses her dad Gerard every day, but Christmas is particularly hard without him at the heart of their family celebration.

A well-known sheepdog handler from Portglenone, Gerard was just 60 when he passed away in August 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

His loss devastated Catherine, her sister Laura McMullan and mum Margo.

When he took ill in March 2019, 27-year-old Catherine was at university in Liverpool studying for a master’s degree in education.

She moved home to complete it at Queen’s so that she could be with her dad in his final months.

Catherine said: “He was the best father I could have asked for and he called me his angel. He was so brave and strong, even when he was told he would only have a few months left to live. He put up a brave fight and went through 10 rounds of chemotherapy.”

Catherine Graham with her late father Gerard

Now facing another Christmas without her dad, Catherine says it is a difficult day for the whole family.

“Christmas is very tough. It is a time when I can see my friends with their parents and I do not have that anymore.

“I miss my dad. It is really hard to sit at a table with an empty chair and it is also hard not being able to buy a present for him.

“I find it really tough to get through Christmas Day without him listening to the radio in the kitchen and cooking dinner.

“We all miss him. When the death of a loved one happens, Christmas is very different. Nothing is the same, so we have tried to make new traditions to help us get through the day and treat it like any other day.

“Dad had us all up in the early morning to get the farm work done before opening presents. He was very good at making vegetable soup and honey roast ham.

“All of the family loved it and it was his speciality every year. It almost convinced my cousin not to be a vegetarian!”

Catherine feels that people often don’t understand what it is like to lose a parent.

“I find that some people don’t ask me about my dad and don’t know how to talk about him to me,’’ she said.

“Before daddy passed away, I would have tended to shy away from actually asking people how they are and talking about their loved ones who have passed away.

“If I could give any advice, it would be to talk to people about their lost loved one, share their memories with them, ask to see photographs of the loved one who passed away.

“Acknowledge that they have had a loss in their life and be aware that they might find some events difficult without their loved one and don’t be afraid to just mention their name.”