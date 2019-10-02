Love cheat DUP MP David Simpson wants to run again in Westminster election

LOVE rat MP David Simpson has split DUP supporters by intending to stand again in the event of an early general election.

The member for Upper Bann was given the boot by his wife of 40 years after she discovered his affair with a married party colleague.

But although the Simpsons are now back together, DUP stalwarts are extremely uncomfortable at the prospect of campaigning for him.

"He hasn't even given an account of himself to MLAs or the party association," said a well-placed source.

"The affair is the elephant in the room and it will be extremely difficult if we get asked about it on the doorsteps. We thought he would be happy to let the time run out and quietly go away."

There are also fears he may not even retain the long-held unionist seat, which he claimed after ousting then UUP leader David Trimble in the 2005 election.

Former UUP MLA Danny Kennedy has been talked of as a possible "squeaky clean" contender for the seat.

Simpson's majority is just shy of 8,000 votes, finishing ahead of Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd and the UUP's Doug Beattie.

It's a far cry from how the object of his desire - Louise Templeton - has fared following the exposure of their love tryst. She has issued an apology and did not stand for the DUP in the local council elections earlier this year. It's understood she is now working part-time in a post office for the minimum wage.

Earlier this year it emerged that Simpson had sent Templeton (below, with Simpson) 11,000 text messages during the course of their illicit romance.

Elaine and David Simpson

In years gone by, Simpson has trumpeted his family values and hardline Christian beliefs in media interviews.

And in 2013 he spoke in Parliament against gay marriage, famously stating: "This (marriage) is an ordained constitution of God. In the Garden of Eden it was Adam and Eve, it wasn't Adam and Steve."

But in May 2018, Sunday Life exposed the 60-year-old grandfather's extra-marital affair with Templeton.

David Simpson and DUP leader Arlene Foster

It threatened to end nearly four decades of marriage to wife Elaine and saw him move out of the luxury family home - next door to the Universal Meat Company factory which he founded with Elaine over 30 years ago.

However, Elaine has taken him back and the rift has seemingly healed with his family, who were disgusted by his betrayal.

CAUGHT: David Simpson, and the Sunday Life story exposing his affair