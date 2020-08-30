Love Island: Ryan Burnett and Lara Milner to wed next month on beautiful Mykonos

Former boxing champ Ryan Burnett and ex-Lord of the Dance star Lara Milner will finally tie the knot on the Greek island of Mykonos next month.

The glamorous pair had been due to finalise their long-awaited nuptials in May but had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the disruption bride-to-be Lara (25) is thrilled to finally be getting married after three years of engagement to ex-world champion Belfast boxer Burnett.

Speaking to Sunday Life, the model, dancer and beauty professional, who recently celebrated her hen party in Liverpool with close pals, said: "I'm really looking forward to us finally being married. We've been together such a long time - eight years this year - and we've been engaged for three, so I'm looking forward to being married now finally.

"I'm not really nervous, I'm just excited. Before coronavirus and everything happened, we had planned to get married in May and were having the wedding at home, but shortly before the pandemic we just decided we'd rather go away, so then we changed our plans.

"It was going to be in the Galgorm resort, but we hadn't really made any solid plans for it and then we both just decided to go away and get a bit of sunshine and heat instead.

"It was a spur of the moment (thing). We just thought we'd go abroad.

29 Aug 2020 - Ryan Burnett and Lara Milner with dog Harley at their home in Antrim two weeks ahead of their wedding in Mykonos, Greece.

"We decided on Mykonos in Greece. It's funny but it seems as we've got closer to the wedding more and more things are happening over there recently.

"We picked it because it's just somewhere that we've always liked and we went over last year to have a look at a few potential venues and then found one we really loved and that was it. It was an easy enough decision after that.

"We're getting married in a church, a little church in the town, before going back to a hotel for the reception.

"It's just a small church. We only have 43 people going over, so it's going to be quite a small, intimate wedding. Nice and small, just close friends and family."

Lara said she had almost everything in place for the big day and did most of the organising herself, with Ryan nodding along in agreement for the most part.

She added: "We're going on Saturday as we've to be there a week before the wedding, but everything is more or less done now. The wedding planners and the hotel have been great. They've done most of it for us, which has been handy.

"I've kind of done most of the planning and he's done a lot of agreeing. I've planned it all myself along with the wedding planners over there... well, he's helped a bit.

"He's done his own suit, so that was his bit. He got it from here, with Chris Suitor doing the suits for him.

"He did all the stuff for the boxing and that, so we just thought it was right to go to him, the best man for it.

"Originally we had planned for a big party at the Europa Hotel when we got home, but that was cancelled just last week there with everything going on, which is a shame, but we're going to reschedule it and have it on another date.

"With all the restrictions in place it wouldn't have been the party that we'd want to be having, so we just thought that we'd leave it and do it when we can properly.

"Back in March we kinda talked about booking something for our honeymoon for later after the wedding. We couldn't have done it straight away because we both need to come back for work.

"We decided to look at something for around January time, but we haven't booked anything because of all that's going on with the coronavirus at the moment.

"We're just going to leave it for now and see when we have a bit more freedom to book something and then go away. We're focused on the wedding just for now.

"We're staying on anyway after the ceremony. We get married on the Saturday and we're staying on until the Thursday, so we'll still have a few days after to enjoy.

"We were coming home on the Thursday to have the party in the Europa on the Saturday, but sadly not now."

Lara, who was previously the lead dancer on Michael Flatley's global dance sensation Lord of the Dance, also revealed she had set up her own beauty salon during lockdown.

The Irish dance tutor said opening Lara Rose Beauty Boutique in Antrim town centre was something she may never have done without lockdown.

She added: "I was working in a salon before and obviously they all closed, but then during lockdown I was thinking about the best way forward and I actually opened up my own place, a wee beauty boutique in Antrim.

"It's something I have always wanted to do and lockdown kinda gave me the push to just do it. I found a place and did some work on it and stuff and whenever we were allowed to open up again, that's when we opened for the first time.

"It's going really well and I'm just glad to be back at it, really.

"I had been off work for three months and it gave me time to think about exactly what I wanted to do and where I wanted to do it, so I just decided to go for it."

Model Lara also revealed her hubby-to-be was very pleased at the success of his recently opened private gym, Ryan Burnett Personal Fitness Coaching, also in Antrim.

She added: "It's just completely taken off since he's reopened."