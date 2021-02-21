Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to testify against man accused of harassing him

Prominent loyalist activist Jamie Bryson will have to testify against a man accused of harassing him.

Defence counsel for 57-year-old Robert Beck told Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday that the former Westminster election candidate was denying all of the charges against him.

Beck, from Barnetts Lodge in east Belfast, is alleged to have sent a message to Mr Bryson that he knew to be false to cause him annoyance or anxiety.

He is also accused of harassing Mr Bryson on January 8 this year.

Robert Beck

On a separate set of charges Beck, who stood for election in 2017 as an independent in East Belfast, is accused of breaching a restraining order against another man he once threatened to kill.

He is charged with breaching the restraining order on January 11 this year by allegedly contacting the man he once labelled as "Mr Coke".

In court on Wednesday, defence counsel Aaron Thompson said those charges were also denied by Beck.

The lawyer conceded that if Beck, who is known as Bobby, is convicted of either offence, he would be in breach of a deferred sentence arising from a previous offence.

That deferral was put in place last year when Beck faced three counts of causing criminal damage to walls belonging to Bangor Football Club, Ards Football Club and North Down and Ards Council on July 14 and a further allegation that he threatened to kill the named male on July 15.

That alleged threat to kill arose from an unusual scenario when during a court hearing, Beck threatened to "put two in the chest and one in the head" of the man he has labelled "Mr Coke".

With the cases adjourned to March 10 to fix a date for the contest, Mr Thompson revealed that while on bail, Beck is residing "on the other side of the country".