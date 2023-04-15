Loyalist bandsman accused of wearing ‘suspicious UDA-like clothing’

A LOYALIST bandsman has been charged with having items in support of the outlawed UDA.

Kris McGrath was charged with two offences alleged to have been committed on September 25, 2021.

The 36-year-old did not appear in the court sitting in Ballymena on Friday, where details of the offences were disclosed.

McGrath is accused of wearing clothing or having items, a “military-style cap, sunglasses, a scarf, military-style jumper, military-style belt and gloves, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse a reasonable suspicion that he was a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

A prosecution lawyer told the court she had written consent from the director of the Public Prosecution Service to amend the charge to name the UDA as the proscribed organisation.

A defence solicitor asked for the case to be adjourned to allow time to take instructions from McGrath, from Blackthorn Court in Coleraine.

The case was adjourned until April 28.