Loyalist bonfire builder admits drug dealing for third time

LOYALIST bonfire builder Macauley McKinney has pleaded guilty to drug dealing for the third time in two years.

The criminal was back in the dock of Belfast Crown Court last Monday to admit to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and having a stun gun.

The 24-year-old told friends the weapon was for his own protection as he is under threat from paramilitaries.

McKinney, who will be sentenced in the new year, was given a bad beating during the summer that left him with two black eyes and bruising to other areas of his face.

It was after this that he kitted out his flat in east Belfast with CCTV cameras and bought two dogs that now accompany him at all times.

Although he is on bail awaiting sentencing on drug dealing charges, loyalists say McKinney is still supplying cannabis.

"He has teenagers selling it for him as he doesn't want to get caught again while on court bail," said a source.

"The fella is totally paranoid - he told the cops he had the Taser because he was afraid of being attacked by the UVF.

"Macauley McKinney's problem is he doesn't want to give up the money that drug dealing brings.

"How else would he be able to fly off on expensive holidays, like he did when he went to an all-inclusive resort in Turkey during the summer, when he's on benefits?"

McKinney has previous form for dealing drugs and in 2018 was jailed for running a cannabis factory from the attic of a house on Roseberry Road in east Belfast.

The property belonged to a relative of a friend who was in hospital at the time.

Knowing the place was empty, McKinney grew cannabis in the roofspace, filling it with plant pots and heat lamps on which his fingerprints were found.

He was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, which was his second major drugs conviction.

In 2017 the dealer had a separate six-month prison sentence suspended for two years after he confessed to a raft of drugs, firearms and ammunition charges.

These included cultivating cannabis at his former home on Roslyn Street, a crime that was uncovered when an electricity worker visited to the house to read the meter.

Cops were called when McKinney confronted the man, with a search of the premises uncovering the growing operation, an imitation firearm and the cartridge from a 9mm bullet.

The loyalist first hit the headlines in 2017 after being interviewed by a television news crew defending the building of a controversial Eleventh Night bonfire.

In an embarrassing exchange, he criticised Belfast City Council for removing pallets from the site, saying: "Because the agreement was broke, we've just thought, 'Well, they've let us down, so we'll let them ones down'."

McKinney later launched into an online rant about the media, describing a local journalist as a "Fenian keyboard freak".

Furious loyalists ended up forcing him to make a grovelling apology.

A statement released in McKinney's name said: "Over the course of recent days I have made a number of comments that I now regret."

