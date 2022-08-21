Loyalist Jamie Bryson’s son (7) hears sickening call threatening to hurt him

Schoolboy in room as campaign of hate takes an even more sinister turn

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson’s SEVEN-YEAR-OLD son was in the room when his father received a chilling, abusive call, threatening his boy, it has emerged.

The nature of the threats were so shocking and sickening that the youngster had to be taken aside by one of his dad’s football pals.

This latest abuse call came on Thursday night and quickly turned sinister.

It’s so vile we can’t repeat it all, but the gist of the conversation gives an insight in what the activist has to put up with behind closed doors.

"I’m going to r**e the f*** out of your son,’’ the caller said.

Jamie Bryson asked why someone would say something so horrible and tells the caller he has been recorded.

The response to that was “...you f****** Orange c***.”

Police are now investigating what the activist says has been a campaign of hate spanning more than a year and over 1,300 calls.

Jamie Bryson told Sunday Life: ”The calls are persistent from an unknown number which can’t be blocked – and are regularly just deranged rants of sectarian abuse, but often encompass threats to me, my family and particularly my son.”

The loyalist gave more detail about the latest call he received and the impact it has had.

"On Thursday night after football we had went back to our clubhouse for pizzas and a game of pool. My wee boy was with me. The abusive calls started and I quickly asked one of the lads to take his phone out and video record the content of the call, this of course made it necessary for me to put the call on loud speaker,’’ he said.

"My son was present, and none of us had any idea the abuse was going to be directed towards threatening to sexually abuse him. Thankfully once this started one of the other lads quickly moved to distract my wee boy and take him to another part of the room.

"But he knew clearly there was something wrong, given the atmosphere which changed in the room as everyone present, which numbered around 12 people were just absolutely sick at what they had heard, especially as they were in the presence of the little boy being targeted.

"My son is not a public figure, he doesn’t have a political bone in his body. He knows nothing about Catholics, Protestants, unionists or nationalists. He goes to a school with children from all backgrounds and they all mix in and play together, which is as it should be.

"All he cares about is his football. He loves coming with me to Donaghadee men’s football and all the boys are fantastic with him. And he’s just started his own football in a local team. That’s all my son wants to do.

"It breaks my heart that he is being targeted in that way for no reason other than he is my son, and it does create a feeling of anger and helplessness because it feels as if there’s nothing I can do to prevent that.”

In a direct appeal to that caller he said: ”Come and face me man to man and say those things about my son. Or come out publicly, reveal yourself and explain to society why you have said what you have said.

"Whatever I have to say to someone, I say in the public domain and stand over. This coward hides behind a phone. But he will be caught…

“My son is not a legitimate target. He is a seven year old boy. Target me, threaten me and abuse me all day long, I do not care. But leave my child alone.”

Since going public about the calls Jamie Bryson has received widespread support from across the political spectrum. Police have also launched an investigation.