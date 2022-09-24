Loyalist Joel Keys slams authorities over illegal parade charge

Supermarket worker alleged to have taken part in an un-notified procession last year

BUDDING loyalist activist Joel Keys has labelled police and prosecutors “flies around a turd” and “bullies with badges” in an online tirade after being charged with taking part in an illegal parade.

The 21-year-old supermarket worker, of Finbank Court, south Belfast, is being prosecuted for allegedly taking part in an un-notified public procession on Sandy Row in July last year.

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court on Thursday, which Keys did not attend, the case was adjourned until next month.

Taking to his social media after being informed of the decision to charge him, Keys described the criminal proceedings as a “absolute insanity” and slammed the PSNI and Public Prosecution Service.

Posting an image of papers served to him by the PPS on his Twitter account he said: “This place is a joke. Rapists, murderers and paedophiles are allowed to exist right under our noses — but give a short speech at a peaceful protest and they’ll come at you like flies to a turd.

“PSNI and PPS are a laughing stock, bullies with badges.

“I spoke at it, but didn’t organise it. The PSNI know all of this.

“It was a local anti-protocol rally in Sandy Row. Completely peaceful, no incidents whatsoever, no issue with people dispersing after it ended, plenty of high profile individuals attended, including a former Lord Mayor.

“Most of (the speech) wasn’t even directly addressing the protocol. This happened shortly after the Sandy Row riots, so my main focus was on encouraging people to engage peacefully and politically in their opposition to the protocol. That’s where I was coming at it from.

“Maybe I’ll reconsider not suing the PSNI for their ILLEGAL arrest of me in April 2021 — which resulted in me spending 19 hours in a cell without so much as a clock.

“Absolute scoundrels, I am so p***ed off right now. Never again will I challenge people who say f*** the police.”

He also posted: “The Public Prosecution Service — An independent, fair and effective prosecution service. My a*se.”

Keys shot to fame in 2021 at the tender age of just 19 when, as a member of the Loyalist Communities Council, he told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in Parliament that loyalist violence shouldn’t be ruled “on or off the table”.

He has since become a prominent social media commentator on current affairs and political unionism.

A PPS spokesman said: “The decision to prosecute the defendant in this case was taken after a careful and impartial consideration of all available evidence reported by police.

“PPS decisions are taken independently and strictly in accordance with the test for prosecution, as happened in this case. These proceedings are live and therefore it would not be appropriate to make any further comment.”

In court on Thursday, District Judge Amanda Henderson granted legal aid to the activist after being informed of his earnings as a supermarket worker.

Keys is expected to formally confirm his attitude to the charge at the next hearing.