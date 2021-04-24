Loyalist rally against NI Protocol passes off peacefully in County Tyrone

Police prevent a parade against the NI Protocol from getting onto the Moy Road in Dungannon from Moygashel. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life 24-04-2021.

Around 200 loyalists staged a parade through a Co Tyrone village tonight in protest at the Irish Sea customs border.

Police prevented the crowd walking through Moygashel from getting onto the Moy Road which leads to the M1 motorway.

Demonstrators carried placards criticising the PSNI and the Northern Ireland protocol. Several were masked and although a firework was thrown at police lines the event passed off peacefully.

The scenes were in stark contrast to those witnessed on Belfast’s Sandy Row on Friday night when burning tyres and bins were strewn across the road and masked youths threw missiles at police.

Officers were called to the area following reports of a gathering of a small group of teenagers.

Objects were thrown at police whilst tyres and bins were placed on the road and set alight in what the PSNI described as “minor disorder” lasting for several hours until around 10.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Officers were deployed to Sandy Row shortly before 8pm on Friday evening after small groups of masked youths had gathered in the area.

“Minor disorder continued for a period of time with missiles thrown at police and burning tyres and bins placed on the road.

“There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the disorder and the area was cleared and declared calm by 10.30pm.”

The incident comes after sporadic loyalist rioting in Belfast and several locations across Northern Ireland through April. Around 90 police officers have been injured during the incidents and a number of arrests made.