Loyalists protest at Dail as Leo Varadkar returns for second stint as taoiseach

Leo Varadkar speaking in the Dail Chamber this afternoon after being nominated as taoiseach

A GROUP of loyalists have protested outside the Dail to voice their opposition to Leo Varadkar becoming the taoiseach for a second time.

It came on the day the 43-year-old became the country’s premier as part of a historic coalition reshuffle.

Before TDs backed the nomination of Varadkar, who remains one of the Republic’s youngest leaders, a small group of loyalists were already on their way to Dublin to protest.

Involving eight people wearing white masks, they carried a mock coffin symbolising the death of the Good Friday Agreement because of the protocol.

Their protest outside Leinster House was organised by lobby group Let’s Talk Loyalism.

Posting the video of what they dubbed “street theatre” the group said on Twitter: ”Loyalist anti-protocol demonstrations have made their way to Dublin on the day Leo Varadkar becomes prime minister.

"Our message to the new Irish prime minister is this – Northern Ireland will not have the will of the Irish Government imposed on it.”

The protest drew a big response on social media, with some supporting the action saying “well done’’, but others weren’t so happy about it.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: ”The Good Friday Agreement is a sovereign accord voted for by the people of Ireland, north and south.

"These people parading around Dublin are just embarrassing themselves.”

The display came just days after posters of Fine Gael leader Varadkar superimposed on a background image of the Dublin/Monaghan bombs appeared in some loyalist areas of Northern Ireland.

The sinister looking posters state: “The possibility of a return to violence is very real,” a reference to a speech Varadkar had made some years earlier when discussing the worst-case ramifications of a hard border.

Loyalists say many more posters have since been erected in other places including Portadown, mid-Ulster and north Down.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie accused those involved of trying to stoke unrest.

“These posters are designed to raise tensions, to agitate, to target a young demographic and incite them to violence,’’ he told the Belfast Telegraph a few days ago.

“It will be they who will pay the price in the long-term, not those doing the agitating.

“I’d plead with those responsible to stop this madness and put their efforts into dealing with real-life problems affecting their communities.”