Lundy Day march draws thousands

Members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry take part in the annual Lundy's Day parade.

THOUSANDS of people have taken part in the traditional Lundy’s Day parade in Londondery to remember the beginning of the 1688 Siege of Derry.

The procession saw 18 bands accompanied by members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry march around the city before attending an outdoor religious service. It culminated in the burning of the effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy on Bishop Street.

Officially known as the Shutting of the Gates, it’s the most important day for the organisation because it commemorates the 13 apprentices who barred the gates of the city during the Williamite War.

Lundy, the governor of Derry, offered to surrender to the Jacobites, but the apprentices locked the gates in the city’s walls, marking the start of the 105-day battle.

He would flee the city but was eventually arrested and later cleared of a charge of treason.

The governor of the Apprentice Boys Graeme Stenhouse appealed for those taking part to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions ahead of the event.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a full procession. This is the most important day in the Apprentice Boys calendar when we commemorate and remember the closing of the gates in 1688,” he said.

“Notifications have gone out to all our members that we are still in the middle of a pandemic and requesting that they be sensible, wear masks and conduct themselves in a proper manner.”