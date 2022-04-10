Lurgan care worker Chelsea Wilson jailed over glass attack

Social media row turns violent in bar’s toilets

A woman glassed after an online spat spilled over into a violent confrontation has welcomed the jailing of her attacker.

Although handed a 12-month sentence, care worker Chelsea Wilson was ordered to spend just a month behind bars.

The rest of the term will be served under supervised licence conditions designed to address her “anger management”.

Her victim told Sunday Life:“I am glad and relieved that this terrible, traumatic attack has come to a conclusion and Chelsea Wilson is commencing a justified prison sentence, although shorter than what is deserved.”

Craigavon Court was told Wilson threw a pint glass at her victim from about a distance of a metre.

A judge said “it must have taken a large degree of force” for the glass to have shattered against her face, leaving her with scars on the neck, chin and cheek.

Describing the injuries as “unpleasant”, the judge said the consequences of the 21-year-old’s actions “could have been a lot worse”.

Wilson, from Lilburn Hall in Lurgan, had initially been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

However, on the day her trial was due to begin, she pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Details of the attack in the toilets of a Portadown bar in August 2020 were disclosed to the court on Wednesday.

With both women out with friends, Wilson threw a pint glass at the victim after a row over social media posts about a former boyfriend escalated into “verbal insults”.

Although shocked and shaken, the victim managed to tell door staff what had happened, and they raised the alarm. As well as suffering cuts to her face, she sustained a black eye and was taken to hospital.

When she was questioned by the police, Wilson accepted there had been an argument but claimed the other woman had started it.

But the court was told she now accepted full responsibility for the incident.

While her admission and clear record were taken as mitigation, aggravating factors included the use of a weapon and the visible scars suffered by the victim.

A defence lawyer said Wilson has been under “significant stress” at the time of the attack because her stepfather, a man she has known since her childhood, had split from her mother.

“I think it’s clear from the reports that these are two individuals who have previously known each other and had a relationship break down,” he added.

“That’s not to excuse the behaviour, but it puts it in context.”

The court was also told Wilson had lost her job as a care worker and “thoroughly regrets” her actions that night, accepting that they “will have everlasting ramifications in her life”.

The judge said had she chosen to fight the wounding charge, Wilson would have faced a six-year sentence.

“The impact on the injured party goes well beyond the actual physical scarring, which would be unpleasant for anyone but also extremely unpleasant for a young woman,” the hearing was told.

Wilson, who was accompanied to court by her grandfather and two friends, looked stunned and emotional as the prison officer put her in handcuffs and led her to the cells.