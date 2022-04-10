Lurgan comedian William Caulfield admits speeding ‘no laughing matter’ after receiving ban for driving up to 114mph on the M2

Comic William Caulfield has admitted that being slapped with a speeding ban is no laughing matter.

Last week Sunday Life reported that the star had been disqualified from the roads for driving at up to 114mph on the M2.

The contrite comedian then shared our story on his Facebook page.

As well as a link to the article, he wrote: “The speed limits are there for a reason.

“Keep an eye on the speedo. One month ban.”

One person commented: “Crazy speed, should be a much longer ban for it, the roads are dangerous enough.”

And someone else told him: “I hope you learn from it and don't dwell on it.”

But other people were supportive of the star, with one saying: “Fair play to you William, taking your oil well.”

The 63-year-old, from Rocklyn Crescent, Donaghadee, was also fined £300 for breaking the limit and for staying in the overtaking lane too long.

He was not present at Ballymena Magistrates Court for the hearing and a barrister entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

The lawyer said the estimated speed was “not calibrated” and had been taken from the speedometer in the police car.

While the barrister accepted there was no excuse for the speeding, he said his client had at one point been trying to overtake a lorry.

The court had heard Caulfield, best known for his ‘Our Jimmy’ take-offs on James Young, had three points on his licence for running a red light.

His lawyer said he had a "limited record" and had been driving for 40 years. He added: “I know the reading on the speed is very high, but he has asked me to prevail upon the court to impose penalty points.”

But Judge Nigel Broderick said: “It’s far too high a speed not to impose a disqualification.

“I have been consistently saying that anyone who drives at such speeds creates a danger on the road to others and themselves. There must be a deterrent element imposed by the courts.”