Lurgan kickboxing club punches above weight in world championships

A small kickboxing club has found itself in the global spotlight after cleaning up at the WKO World Championships in England earlier this month.

Five young people aged nine to 16 from Lurgan’s Fight Club NI punched well above their weight to bring home a medal haul of 11 golds, 14 silvers and four bronzes, finishing 10th out of 150 clubs.

It was the second time the club had competed at international level and a first for all but one of its fighters.

Assistant coach Brian Watson with his son Scott and Garry Nelson

The kids — now tipped to become stars of the sport — did their coach proud during an intense two days of fighting, each bringing home a gold medal.

Junior squad coach Garry Nelson said: “To see the boys achieve that and to see how well they fought was amazing. I couldn’t ask for any more of them.

“Usually, we take a break over the summer, but the boys had a hard training camp and were training three nights a week with the club. Some of them were training at home as well.

“It is a fantastic result and they really deserve it.”

Jude Halligan with title belt

Nine-year-old Steven Gill proved a force to be reckoned with, bringing home six gold medals and two silvers, finishing third in the world rankings out of 1,500 fighters, some of whom were adults.

Ten-year-old Scott Watson, a three-time Northern Ireland champion, brought home two gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes.

Jude Halligan (11) picked up a gold, two silvers and one bronze, Lachlan Toland (16) won a gold, two silvers and a bronze, and James McCluskey (16) picked up a gold and four silvers.

Steven Gill and Garry Nelson

Fight Club NI was one of the smallest teams in attendance at the tournament in Barnsley earlier this month.

The junior section of the club — founded by veteran kickboxer and trainer David Boyd three decades ago — has been around for eight years.

Garry said: “Going to the world championships is expensive and the kids and their families did a lot of fundraising to make it happen.

“I appreciate the support of all parents that raised much-needed funds and took the time to accompany the boys to England.

“All of these boys are very capable of becoming top-level fighters in the future.

“I’m very proud of them all. They are a credit to their parents and our club and I hope and pray that they all continue in the sport with Fight Club NI.”