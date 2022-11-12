Lurgan man charged with domestic abuse makes legal history

Legal history was made earlier this week after a man was ordered to stand trial under new domestic abuse legislation.

The case against Dwayne Mullan has been elevated to the Crown Court.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said that with a maximum sentence of 14 years, she “would be interested to see what the outcome is as it’s the first one of that charge that I have seen”.

The domestic abuse offence is alleged to have been committed against Mullan’s former partner over a five-month period until April this year.

He is said to have “engaged in a course of behaviour” that intended to cause “physical or psychological harm”.

That offence was created by new domestic violence legislation put on the statute books earlier this year.

Mullan, currently in Maghaberry Prison but with an address at Dingwell Park in Lurgan, has been charged with single offences of wounding, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and a “domestic abuse offence”.

He also faces three counts of common assault, two of making a threat to kill and two of false imprisonment.

A prosecution lawyer told Craigavon Crown Court there was a prima facie case against Mullan, which was conceded by his defence solicitor.

The defendant declined to comment on the charges or call any evidence.

He was remanded back into custody, with the case to be heard again next month.