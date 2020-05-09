Lurgan man ‘threatened to blow up police cars’, court told

A man who allegedly threatened police officers he would “put bombs under their cars and blow them up” and spat all over a PSNI van was freed on bail on Saturday.

Lurgan man James Brady appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video-link from police custody to confirm he understood the seven charges against him.

Brady (22) was charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell van and handcuffs, and threatening to kill police officers “intending they would fear it would be carried out”. He was also charged with resisting, assaulting and obstructing police and with being disorderly.

Opposing bail, a police constable told the court how officers were called to an ongoing fight at Lime Grove in Lurgan at around 11.30pm on May 8.

When they arrived, Brady was the only person there but was “shouting and swearing and being aggressive”. The constable added officers were trying to treat his injuries but “he became very aggressive to police.”

Brady, of Kilvoragh Park, refused to name the people he had been fighting. He also refused to calm down, despite being told to numerous times, and “shoved” an officer in the chest and tried to head-butt another. “He shouted at police that he knew where they lived and would place bombs under their cars and blow them up,” said the officer.

When an ambulance arrived to treat him, Brady “grabbed scissors from the paramedic’s pocket” and was subsequently put into the back of a cell van. The court heard, however, that Brady “spat all over the cell van and the handcuffs which will all need to be deep-cleaned due to these actions”.

Defence counsel David McKeown said Brady had been attacked, submitting that “while that doesn’t excuse his behaviour, it may go some way to explain what happened in that he had reacted badly to that”.

“He certainly didn’t cover himself in glory,” said Mr McKeown.

Freeing Brady on his own bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick imposed a “complete prohibition” on alcohol, and ordered Brady to reside at home, observe a curfew and to be electronically tagged.

Adjourning the case to July 2, Judge Broderick said: “This is a clear warning Mr Brady — breach this order and the likelihood is that you will not get bail the next time.”