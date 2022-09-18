Lurgan man who assaulted his pregnant partner jailed for 27 months

Craigavon Crown Court heard that breaching bail conditions imposed for an earlier attack, an already drunk 25-year-old Shea Patrick Haughian went to his then partner’s home, swigging from a bottle of Buckfast and looking for money for more booze.

Prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill said the victim was 33 weeks pregnant at the time and had been putting money aside to pay the rent which was due in a couple of days.

During an argument over the cash and her refusal to hand over any, Haughian grabbed her by the hair and threw her out of the house. When she got back in again, he threw a glass of water over her, headbutted her and “slapped her across the face”.

“She gave in and gave him £30,” said Mr Tannahill, adding that the following day, September 25 last year, the victim received a threatening phone call and text message, saying “I’m going to f****** kill you”, which left her so terrified that she contacted the police.

When officers arrived, they noticed the victim had a swollen nose, a cut lip and bruised arms. When Haughian was arrested five days later he admitted grabbing her by the arms and sending the text message, but claimed “he just wanted to scare her” and denied pulling her hair or striking her.

At the time Haughian, from Glenholme Avenue in the town, was on bail for an earlier attack on the mum-to-be. On July 12, Haughian had launched an “almost identical” attack and later entered guilty pleas to common assault, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. Defence counsel Damien Halleron said: “There’s an expression of remorse and an acceptance of culpability” in what the lawyer conceded was an “incredibly distasteful set of circumstances”, revealing that his son was born without complications but Haughian has yet to meet him.

Jailing the thug, Judge Patrick Lynch KC said: “It’s clear that when he has drink taken, and perhaps even when not in drink, he regards a female in his company as a potential punch bag for his own ill temper and to take out whatever frustrations he has in his life.”