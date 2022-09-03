Lurgan: Rubbish piles up as strike enters fourth week

New pictures have emerged of rubbish continuing to pile up on the streets of Lurgan, with no sign of strike action ending.

With bags of waste stacked high and bins overflowing, there are real fears for public health.

One of the worst-hit areas appears to be Lurgan Park — even the children’s area looks like a dump.

The strike, affecting bin collections in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, is now entering its fourth week.

More than 1,000 workers are involved in the action over a dispute over pay and conditions. The strike action started on August 15.

According to the council, they had offered a pay deal, which was later rejected, including a payment of £1,400 to all staff.

Just a few days ago, it was warned the strike could continue for an indefinite period.

Brenda Stevenson, from Unite the Union, warned that the longer the action continues the “stronger the strength of feeling on the picket line is becoming”.

“We are serving notice for indefinite strike action from Unite the Union. We really need to find a resolution to this. We have been into the council and given them a toolkit….for how they can do this through the rates processed, which they are engaging on,” she said.

The council has already said the strike will continue past September 11, and regrets the impact it has had on people and communities.

“We are trying to a find solution that allows staff to deal with the current cost-of-living crisis while protecting services and minimising any potential rates increase,” it added.

“The council has made offers in an attempt to address the immediate cost of living pressures. These remain under discussion.”