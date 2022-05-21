Lurgan salon owner’s brush with fame as Price jets in for masterclass

Katie Price at Milano Hair and Beauty with (from left) Rebecca Lyness, Sarah Louise Beattie, Connor Hanratty, owner Thomas Doonan and Danielle Hull

Ex-glamour model Katie Price caused a stir when she turned up in a Co Armagh town this weekend to host a make-up masterclass.

A sell-out crowd of 30 fans forked out £80 a head to meet the reality star in the Milano Hair and Beauty salon on Lurgan’s William Street on Friday night.

The troubled star, who recently spent another spell in the Priory clinic after flipping her BMW in a crash while banned from driving, was picked up at the airport by salon owner Thomas Doonan.

Before leaving Northern Ireland, the mum-of-five posted a picture on her Facebook page, saying: “Had the best evening at Milano Hair and Beauty for my make-up masterclass in Lurgan.”

Salon owner Thomas said: “She is just a normal girl, very friendly and very down to earth.

“Coming from the airport, she kept saying how beautiful Northern Ireland was.

“She was happy to pose for pictures and everyone had a great night. Her make-up artist Fern Howe Shepherd conducted the class and showed everyone how to get her signature look as well as different hints and tips.

“A couple of people were able to come up and talk to her about issues they have with their make-up.”

A highlight of the night for Thomas was when the TV star and author asked him if he would style her hair and also promised to come back to his business.

He said: “I was delighted to be asked to do her hair, so I curled it for her and she loved it. She was so easy to work with. It couldn’t have gone any better. She agreed to come back in September.”

To book a ticket for the Milano Hair and Beauty masterclass in September, visit www.katiepricemerch.com. To see her in action in Lurgan, check out @thomasdoonan93 and @milanohairandbeauty on Instagram.