Lurgan teen guitarist stunned as Thin Lizzy star joins him in song at awards show

A teenage guitar sensation was blown away when Thin Lizzy’s Ricky Warwick joined in a performance at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

The rock star sang along as a stunned Zac Mac (McCullough), from Lurgan, played Dancing in the Moonlight during the ceremony at the Culloden Estate and Spa last month.

Ricky also asked the 15-year-old, who has only been playing in public for two years, to support him at an upcoming gig.

Zac said: “It was so out of the blue that I couldn’t really think much at the time, but afterwards I realised how incredible it was.

“I gave him a signed copy of my new CD. He told me I was class and said, ‘You are going to go places, son’.

“My manager has kept in touch with him. He says he wants me to open a show for him when he performs here again with Thin Lizzy.”

Zac is releasing his first album in August

It is the latest in a string of endorsements for the self-taught guitarist and singer-songwriter, who is releasing his first album, Supernatural, next month.

The GSCE pupil at Brownlow High School started writing songs aged 11 and had his first paid gig at a youth festival in Belfast’s Ormeau Park when he was 13.

He picked up his first guitar when he was four after hearing his father, Stephen, strumming some of his favourite rock numbers.

“My dad was always playing in his room, and I wanted to try it out,” Zac said.

“He bought me my first guitar when I was five and started to teach me.

“I got the bug. I have played for four hours a day, seven days a week, ever since.

“I played classic rock songs, like Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones, and thought, ‘This is really cool’.

“I listen to a lot of music. I just pick up the guitar and try and figure it out.

“When I get the main chords, I just take it from there. I’m able to pick it up by ear.”

Zac with Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody

Aged 12, Zac became the youngest person in Ireland to pass his grade eight guitar exams with a distinction.

Three years prior, he had tried to join the guitar group in his primary school, only to be told there was nothing he could be taught.

Zac said: “That made me realise that I must be good at it, and my dad told me when I was eight that I was going to be brilliant.”

During lockdown, he started to record himself playing then posted videos on social media.

His talent was spotted by Radio Ulster presenter Kerry McClean, who invited him on.

Since then, his career has taken off. He has had interviews on multiple radio stations and invitations to play at festivals all over Ireland.

He was also approached by Emerald Guitars, Ireland’s biggest guitar maker, which asked him design a personalised instrument from its Virtuo line.

Zac explained: “They rang my dad up and said, ‘We want to give your son a guitar’. They said that they had seen my videos and thought I was brilliant. My dad handed the phone over to me. They said they wanted to give me a signature Virtuo guitar that I could design myself.

“They have been an incredible support to me ever since.”

The guitar prodigy as a six-year-old

Zac dreams of becoming a guitar legend and performing all over the world, but in the meantime he is thrilled to have written, produced and recorded his first album, which he is due to launch at a gig in The Errigle Inn in Belfast on August 4.

He said: “I’m excited for what is happening now. I’m headlining the Hilden Beer Festival this year in the teepee tent on the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of August.

“I’m also going to be playing in several gigs in Belfast and all around the country for my album launch.

“The album is fun, explosive at times and sort of experimental. There is a good variety of songs.

“I’ve been influenced by rock from the 70s on. You might hear a bit of The Smiths, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. They have all influenced me.

“At my launch, I will have Conal Montgomery singing with me as a special guest, as well as Tom Clarke on drums and Will Cheung-McMullen on bass.

“I’m really excited for it and I’m lucky to have recorded it at Einstein Studios in Antrim, which is one of the best sound studios in the UK.

“I’ve written and produced every song on the album and also played every instrument. I just hope people like it.”

Zac with Emerald guitars owner Alistair Hay

Before he returns to school in September, the star in the making will be paying gigs around Northern Ireland.

You can catch him at the Errigle Inn in Belfast on August 4 for his album launch, the Hilden Brewery Beer and Music Festival on August 25, Triciafest at the Diamond Rock Bar in Ahoghill on September 30 and Empire Music Hall in Belfast on December 15.

He is also excited to be playing the Honey Fair in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on August 5.

Zac said: “I’ve had so much support, which I am so grateful for.

“My manager, Aidan Donnelly, has really helped me a lot and supported me.

“I just appreciate everyone who backs me and helps me to do something that I love.”

Zac has gigs lined up for the rest of the summer

For more information about Zac’s upcoming shows and to hear him play, search for him on social media or look for Zac Mac Music on YouTube