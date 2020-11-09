Lurgan thug's sick covid-19 threat to carer

Coward said he'd give woman virus then tried to pull her facemask off

This is the thug who grabbed a female carer's facemask after shouting he had Covid-19 and telling her "I'm going to give it to you".

Following an order from Judge Patrick Lynch QC, 46-year-old Darren Moore handed himself in to prison staff on Thursday and is now beginning his jail sentence for common assault.

Sentencing the thug on Monday, the judge said Moore, who has a previous criminal record, had behaved appallingly, especially given the current circumstances.

"Care workers are undertaking laborious activities on behalf of the community and the last thing they need is this type of thuggish behaviour, which is bound to induce considerable fear," he added.

Last month Moore, from Lime Grove in Lurgan, entered a guilty plea to a single count of common assault in relation to the incident on May 19.

He was handed prison sentences totalling six months - four for the assault of the care worker and two for breaching a previous suspended sentence, which he launched an appeal against.

During the brief hearing on Monday, prosecutor Eoin McDonald told the court the carer was tending to a neighbour of Moore's when he "barged in".

The prosecutor said the defendant shouted at the carer: "I have this virus - I have coronavirus. My friend just died from it and I'm going to give it to you."

Craigavon Court heard that he then approached the woman, who was wearing full personal protective equipment, in an aggressive manner and attempted to pull her mask off.

Moore left after the lady being tended to shouted at him to get out. He was arrested hours later.

He later told police that while he had no memory of the incident because he had been on a "three or four-day bender", he would not deny the allegations.

Defence counsel David McKeown accepted that the episode would have been deeply distressing for the victim and the woman she was caring for.

He also told the court that as a result of the incident, his client has been shunned by the tight-knit community in which he lives.

"He is deeply remorseful for his actions," explained Mr McKeown.

The lawyer stressed that the main basis of the defendant's appeal was the alleged breach of a previous suspended sentence.

Mr McKeown pointed out that with that sentence scheduled to run until May last year, there had been no breach because his client's latest crime had been committed in May this year - a point conceded by the prosecutor.

The lawyer urged the judge to defer passing sentence immediately, saying the interim period could be used to test his client's behaviour.

Judge Lynch replied that while Mr McKeown "had said everything that could possibly be said," he was affirming the four-month sentence imposed by the lower court.