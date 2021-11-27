Lurgan’s school-run path driver hunted by police

Footage of a car driving on the footpath in Lurgan

POLICE are hunting a dangerous driver who careered down a path close to a school to avoid a rush-hour queue.

A stunned commuter captured footage of the incident on Lurgan’s busy Lough Road on Monday at around 8.55am — the height of school-run traffic.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The path the driver used is close to Lurgan College, and a boy is seen walking on it seconds after the car speeds past.

The footage was posted on Facebook, where it was viewed more than 8,000 times within a few hours, with hundreds calling on the police to track down the perpetrator.

The man who recorded the video has handed it over to the PSNI for investigation.

He wrote on social media: “This is the second time I’ve witnessed this car take to the footpath because the driver doesn’t do queues.

“Any kids walking to school beware, and watch out for him until the police get round to dealing with him.

“A student is seen [in the] last frame of footage, showing how dangerous this is. Also, note the driver is coming into town with bright sun in his eyes. Madness.

“[I’m] waiting to speak to police, but please share in case they don’t catch up with him. Total disregard for life.”

Police confirmed they were investigating and called for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: “It was reported at approximately 9am that a vehicle had mounted the footpath in what appeared to be an attempt to bypass traffic.

“Inquiries are continuing and we are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 689 of the 22/11/21.”