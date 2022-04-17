Lyra McKee: Dissident warning over Easter parade in Derry

Shameless Saoradh marching on Lyra anniversary

The New IRA’s political wing has warned of the potential for “conflict” at an Easter parade in Derry on the anniversary of Lyra McKee’s murder.

Hundreds of dissident republicans will gather in the city cemetery on Monday for an ‘Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration’.

Saoradh has resisted calls to reschedule it because it falls on the third anniversary of journalist Lyra’s murder by its New IRA military wing.

The Parades Commission ordered participants not to wear any paramilitary-style clothing after a complaint by the slain writer’s family.

A heavy PSNI presence is expected, with Saoradh warning that responsibility for “any conflict will rest with the aggressors in the crown forces”.

It said: “We call on all republicans to stand with the [commemoration committee] on Easter Monday at Free Derry Corner and defend the right to be a republican while holding a dignified Easter commemoration.”

Nichola Corner, Lyra’s sister, told Sunday Life the event was insulting. She said: “It is hugely disrespectful to Lyra. These are the people responsible for her death. It’s insult after insult.

“They don’t care about us, they don’t care that the New IRA killed Lyra, they don’t care about any of that.”

Lyra was shot while observing a riot in Derry

Amid concerns the New IRA is planning a show of strength to coincide with the event, the PSNI carried out a series of operations targeting both it and Saoradh.

Last Wednesday dissident republicans putting up posters for the parade were detained by heavily armed cops in what they termed a “tactical stop” on Derry’s Northland Road. Assisted by MI5, the PSNI carried out searches for weapons and paramilitary-style clothing before freeing two men without charge.

Last Friday senior cops also contacted representatives of a dissident republican flute band to voice concerns over an Easter parade that went ahead in Newry yesterday.

This was over fears it could be used to stage a show of strength. However, the event, and a similar one in Lurgan organised by Republican Sinn Fein supporters, passed off without incident.

The Tommy Roberts/Stevie Mellon Republican Flute Band — named after two IRA members from Derry — will lead the New IRA commemoration.

Sources in the city claim the terror gang has been using it as a recruitment tool for the terror group. However, this has been denied by Saoradh members.

In a statement on the party’s website, prominent dissident Barry Millar wrote: “A number of republicans from Derry were hauled off to Musgrave interrogation unit where they faced questions regarding [the band].

“Crown force personnel espoused the narrative that republicans are using [it] to recruit young people into republican movement. This couldn’t be any further from the truth.”

Republican sources say the Easter commemoration has been organised by New IRA Derry leader Thomas Mellon in a bid to bolster support after the damage inflicted by MI5 double agent Denis McFadden.

The Parades Commission has been told up to 2,000 will attend the march, the route of which has been modified to avoid the spot where Lyra was killed.