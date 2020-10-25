Mad Dog's daughter Chloe Adair rubbishes 'sex video'

Images 'obviously' not me, insists Chloe (28)

Ex-UDA terror chief Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair's daughter has rubbished claims she is the girl in a leaked sex video.

A sordid set of intimate photos and videos has been leaked on social media, but fashion model Chloe Adair (28) denied the highly sexually explicit content, circulated via WhatsApp last week, depicted her.

She said a combination of her Instagram posts and content from an adult online subscription service belonging to an un-named Scottish woman had been used.

Chloe Adair. Credit: chloeadair1/Instagram

In a post to her Instagram account, she dismissed the rumours and claimed her "little pancakes" were proof the content did not depict her.

She said: "Just wanted to address something that I'm aware of that has been circulating on WhatsApp groups.

"The pictures and videos were sent to me earlier this week and anyone with half a brain cell would just know that they're obviously not me.

"The pictures and videos are of a girl from Scotland, who I won't name, and they've been taken from her Admire Me account and sent round as me along with my own Instagram pictures. I don't want to waste any more of my time or energy on this absolute nonsense, but I just wanted to put it out there as I've been inundated with messages that I'm aware of it and they are one million percent not me.

"Thanks so much to all the lovely girls messaging me to let me know. I'm so grateful right now for my little pancakes. That's just proof in itself."

It was revealed earlier this month Chloe had swapped her £18,000-a-year office job to pursue a career as an influencer.

She's promoted a number of fashion brands including Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo to her more than half a million online fans since becoming a full-time model last year.

After ditching her PA position at an architects' firm, she now enjoys a jet-set lifestyle with trips to New York, Turkey, Greece and Spain for fashion shoots.

She has also reportedly landed lucrative deals with JD Sports and In the Style, delighting her former UDA boss dad.

A source close to Adair told The Sun: "He dotes on Chloe. She's the apple of his eye. They're very tight and he's super pleased that she's doing well.

"All any dad wants is to see his girl doing well. She's savvy and has definitely got his street smarts, nose for business and looks."

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last year, however, Chloe was keen to distance herself from her family and insisted she was independent of her parents.

She said: "What my parents did is different to me. What I'm doing now is solely me. It's nothing to do with my family. It's not my past - it's my parents' past. It doesn't define me.

"People know who I am, but I'm my own person. What my parents did in the past isn't me.

"A lot of people and a lot of my followers judge me for me, not family and not anything that may have happened in the past."

Chloe has 185,000 followers on Instagram as well as 370,000 on fashion site 21 Buttons.

She left Belfast aged 12 when the UDA leadership forced the Adair family to flee the city. They initially settled in Bolton, where Chloe's mum Gina 'Mad Bitch' Adair still lives.

Her father Johnny, whose UDA C Company unit was involved in dozens of sectarian murders, lives in Scotland.

The terror boss served a jail term for directing terrorism and was freed under the Good Friday Agreement.

Three men were jailed in 2015 after cops foiled a plot to murder him.

Chloe did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by Sunday Life.