Maghaberry inmates being taught how to cut locks... of hair

...but not the steel ones as barber Jay, who quit cocaine and found God, teaches courses in prison

An orphan who became a successful barber is going into Northern Ireland’s largest prison to teach inmates how to cut locks.

Jason ‘Jay’ Millar runs Jay’s Barber Club in north Belfast which doubles up as a barbershop and a hair-cutting academy where youngsters can learn the snips of the trade.

Now Jay, who already works with a number of youth clubs and schools in and around Belfast, is taking his teaching into HMP Maghaberry, Co Antrim.

He told Sunday Life: “I do a lot of cross-community teaching and delivering teaching to kids all over Northern Ireland.

“I’m training in youth clubs all over the place and Belfast Met asked me to go into Maghaberry to start teaching prisoners as well.

“I haven’t actually stepped foot in Maghaberry before, it’s a really great idea and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m very open-minded and easy to get on with so after a few times going in I’m sure I’ll be getting on well with people quickly.

“These are people who want to change their lives and want to improve so I’m sure they’ll be keen to get involved.

“It’s amazing for me to be able to offer a helping hand because everybody has their own struggles, including myself in the past, so I like being able to help others.”

The 39-year-old, from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, will be going to the jail in the coming weeks and is looking forward to the opportunity to help others after having a difficult start in life.

He continued: “I love teaching, especially young people, because I didn’t have a good upbringing myself so being able to help people who haven’t had the best start in life is very rewarding.

“I can see potential in them and I love being able to focus on them improving themselves and their lives.

“I’m not just learning them how to cut hair, it’s all about personal and professional skills as well. It gives them confidence too which is great to see.

“The prisoners taking the course are people who are getting a chance to get on and make something of themselves by learning a new skill which is good for them.

“I have the barbering business and I’m hoping to open a cafe soon in Newtownabbey and I would like one day to have somewhere to give people like them a chance.

“At the end of the day they’re getting out of jail and need to get a chance somewhere. It would be good if we could get funding for a place where these people have jobs to go to.

“It would help with both rehabilitation and getting them in to work as well as learning how to deal with the public and so on.

“It would be better for them to have something to focus on and look forward to once getting out of jail rather than just doing a barbering course and that being it although it will be a good qualification to have.”

Wayne tagged along one day when Jason and friends ran away to catch the train to Carrickfergus but was knocked down and killed while running across the North Road in the town. Despite the terrible tragedies of his early years Jason has gone on to be a successful businessman after finding God two years ago.

He added: “Over the last few years everything has really transformed and I’m doing really well, it’s all started picking up from I was saved two years ago.

“I did a course at Carnmoney Church and since then my life has dramatically changed, I was running about like a header.

“I still had the businesses but I was drinking and doing coke and all but now I’ve completely changed since the course. It gave me the kick up the bum I needed to get sorted, that sort of life just doesn’t work.

“I’m actually in the process of writing a book about my life with an author which I’m really enjoying and we’re hoping to have that finished by next year.

“It’s all hard work, I work seven days a week and do double shifts, but if I can help someone that’s struggling then I do try my hardest to do that.”