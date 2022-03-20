Maghaberry Prison warder accused of smuggling items in for lifer

Warden accused of smuggling banned items in for lifer.

The cases are due to be heard at Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

One of the prison wings

A prison officer and two women are due to appear in court on Monday accused of smuggling banned items into Northern Ireland’s largest jail for a life-sentence prisoner.

Maghaberry warder Colin Gallagher (55) is due before Lisburn Magistrates Court accused of aiding the inmate who is behind bars for attempted murder.

Also accused are north Belfast women Denis Agnes Fitzsimmons (50) and Colleen Fitzsimons (age unknown and a second man, Eamon Clarke (33).

Gallagher, whose address is given as Maghaberry Prison, is charged with committing misconduct in public office between October 2016 and March 2017.

Court documents allege he brought illicit articles into the jail and passed them to a life-sentence prisoner for “his own enrichment or the enrichment of others”.

Sunday Life knows the identity of the inmate, who has a history of violence, but cannot name him at this stage for legal reasons.

Denise Agnes Fitzsimmons, of Rosevale Street, is accused of aiding and abetting the alleged misconduct in a public office by Gallagher.

She is also charged with possession of criminal property, namely £6,000 in cash, on March 1, 2017 at her home address.

Colleen Fitzsimons, of Wyndham Street and Eamon Clarke of Abbeyville Place, Newtownabbbery, are accused of abetting the alleged misconduct by Gallagher,

The cases are listed for a preliminary enquiry, the process by which criminal matters are transferred from a magistrates court to a Crown Court.