Make-up star Patti Baston fundraising for ‘dream’ gender surgery in Northern Ireland

A popular make-up artist who runs a gender transformation service recently came out as a trans woman and is now fundraising for gender affirming surgery to make her “dream” a reality.

Former Belfast Institute pupil Patti Baston (28), who grew up in Thiepval Barracks, Co Antrim, where her dad was stationed, runs WowMan, a makeover company which helps transform men into women via make-up.

The business was featured on Channel 4 last year and Patti, who was born in a male body, has since come out as a trans woman and now wishes to undergo a process called Facial Feminisation Surgery (FFS) as part of her journey.

The procedure, which alters facial features to make them appear more feminine, can cost up to £30,000 and Patti recently set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the surgery.

Patti says it’s less about looking good and more about protecting her personal safety and trying to avoid some of the daily difficulties of living as a trans woman.

She said: “It is bloody tough living as a trans woman and can be very unsafe. I can’t nip out the house without spending two hours in front of the mirror, not because I want to feel beautiful or I’m vain but because I want to feel safe and know that my chances of being heckled, harassed or potentially something much worse are lessened.

HOPEFUL: Patti believes her transformation will make her a happier person

“This isn’t just a cosmetic surgery, it is something that can be life-saving in many different ways. I want to be able to leave my home without wearing make-up and a wig every day.

“Not only will this make me feel better about myself but most importantly it will increase the chances of me passing as a cisgender (a person who’s gender matches the sex assigned at birth) woman.

“I think it’s really important to mention how incredibly proud I am of being trans and passing as cis isn’t something I want to do so that people think better of me, it’s to make my life easier.

“Since I can remember, I have had this dysphoria looking in the mirror not about how I looked as a man but why I looked like a man.

“I knew that I was an alright-looking guy but it just didn’t fit with how I felt in my head. I have never felt comfortable with people seeing me as male but I was able to get little fixes that alleviated the dysphoria I feel about my body by doing drag and helping other people with their own issues relating to dysphoria.

“Not every trans person wants or needs to have any surgery, however I know that this would alleviate a lot of my own personal dysphoria and allow me to live my life authentically as I should.”

Patti, who’s gender makeover service WowMan was featured in Channel 4 mini-series Me To She last year, has been prescribed hormone treatments to aid the feminisation process and says she is working hard to save money towards her surgery.

She has also set up a GoFundMe for well-wishers to help her out with donations which has raised £1,400 in just one week.

Patti Baston

On the fundraising web page she adds: “Thankfully now I’m on a path to correcting a lot of the things about my body that testosterone has had an effect on.

“I am being prescribed feminising hormone therapy to bring my body more in line with how it should be and bloody hell is this an exciting journey.

“It has only been a few months but the euphoria I am getting from seeing tiny little changes already is incredible and I am so happy.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to this surgery so I have a tailored proposal of what will work on my face while making sure I still look like me and I will be going to an incredible surgeon in Europe who has worked on many of my friends and works absolute magic.

“He is one of the best and I have already had my consultation with him that I am very excited about but as you can imagine this comes with a hefty price tag.

“That’s where you lovely people come in. I am saving relentlessly and hope to be able to raise some of the funds myself but I won’t be able to have this done without people’s help so I’m asking for a donation to this surgery to make my dream a reality… and make my life a lot easier.”