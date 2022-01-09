Male model caught at Belfast International Airport carrying €180k in suitcase

Dublin crook brought to court from custody down south where he is jailed for similar offences

A debt-burdened former cop and male model was “under pressure from more sinister elements” when he tried to smuggle €180,000 of criminal cash out of Northern Ireland, a court has heard.

Appearing at Antrim Crown Court by video-link from Maghaberry Prison, 42-year-old former Dublin airport police officer Mark Adams entered guilty pleas to two of the three charges against him.

Adams, from Castle Heath, Malahide, Dublin, admitted attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland on May 9, 2018, and entering into an arrangement to remove criminal property between May 2013 and May 2018.

Prosecuting counsel Robin Steer asked for a further allegation of concealing criminal property to be “left on the books.”

Adams’ lawyer said his client had come under pressure from sinister elements after falling into debt over his gambling and drug addictions.

Although the facts of the case were not opened on Tuesday, previous courts have heard how the charges arose after Adams was arrested at Belfast International Airport with €180,550 hidden in envelopes in his luggage.

A European arrest warrant had been issued for Adams when he failed to attend court this time last year and in August officers from An Garda Siochana brought him to the border and handed him over to the PSNI.

Following Adams’ admissions defence counsel Eugene McKenna described the case as “slightly unusual” and revealed the former airport policeman is subject to a five-year sentence, handed to him at Dublin Circuit Court in October 2020, for similar offences relating to laundering around €1million.

Mr McKenna outlined how there was an agreement that when Adams was brought north to face these proceedings, it was on the understanding that if he was convicted, he would be sent back to the Republic to serve the rest of the five years and then returned north to serve whatever sentence he received here.

Conceding that “given the amount of money involved” Adams’ offences merit a prison sentence, the barrister submitted that effectively, he would have to serve consecutive sentences across two jurisdictions “but that’s the situation he finds himself in.”

“There are significant addictions to gambling and drugs that led to him getting into significant debt that he was obliged to address by acting as a courier under pressure from more sinister elements,” said Mr McKenna.

He suggested that a report from the Probation Board would be able to set out the history in a pre-sentence report.

In October 2020, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Adams was about to board a flight to Brussels at the city’s airport on September 11, 2015, when officials uncovered €582,045 in his baggage.

That triggered a Garda investigation where detectives discovered €604,400 in numerous cash lodgements to three accounts held by Adams on dates between January 2012 and March 2017, and although he claimed he had earned that cash from modelling work, the investigation found that the model agency Adams worked for had closed in 2012 and that in any event, he had only been paid €4,000 for seven modelling jobs between 2007 and 2012.

The court heard that when questioned about the money and where it had come from, Adams said: “If I tell you I am a dead man, even if I don’t tell you I am a dead man anyway.”

On Tuesday at Antrim Crown Court, prosecuting counsel Mr Steer said while the facts were agreed in relation to Adams’ offences at Belfast International Airport, he would have to conduct further investigations and enquiries with authorities in the Republic before he could fully inform Judge Patricia Smyth about them.

Remanding Adams, who had a starring role in the RTE dating show One Night Stand in 2010, back into custody, Judge Smyth adjourned the case to January 24.