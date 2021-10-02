Man (32) accused of raping teen girls

Laganside Courts in Belfast where Ashqar appeared on seven charges.

A MAN has appeared in court charged with raping two vulnerable teenagers he met and took back to his flat.

Dean Ashqar appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday on seven charges all alleged to have occurred last Thursday.

The 32-year-old is accused of four counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault by penetration against the two females along with a charge of possession of cannabis.

Objecting to Ashqar being released on bail a police officer told the court the two alleged victims are vulnerable teenagers.

He said Ashqar had met the pair and taken them back to his flat in north Belfast where sexual activity took place.

The officer said that if released he may try to avoid the possibility of a lengthy custodial sentence if convicted.

Applying for bail, Ashqar’s solicitor said he had given a lengthy and full account of his movements on the day of the alleged offences.

Ashqar told interviewing officers that he had been waiting to pick up a friend on the Dublin Road in Belfast city centre but he did not turn up.

He claimed he was approached by the two females, who he said told him they were aged 18 and 19, and they asked if they could go for a spin in his car.

Ashqar said that after driving to a 24 hour garage in Glengormley they went to his flat where consensual sexual activity took place.

He then said he dropped one of the females off in Holywood and the other returned to his flat where consensual sexual activity took place again.

Ashqar said he then took the second female back to Holywood with both having already put their details onto his mobile phone.

His solicitor told the court Ashqar was contacted by them afterwards on the social media platform Snapchat but he said he was too busy to meet them again.

He said that had Ashqar known their real ages he would never have let them into his car.

The lawyer said Ashqar, of Sunningdale Gardens in north Belfast, has no relevant criminal record and is the father of three children with strong ties to his area.

Refusing bail, District Judge Amanda Henderson said they were very serious allegations and the investigation was at an early stage.

Ashqar was remanded in custody and will appear again via video link on October 28.