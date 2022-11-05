Man (35) accused of sexual assault on woman

This is the Co Antrim man who has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

Conor McGill, from Connaugh Road in Randalstown, is alleged to have committed the offences in April 2019.

Standing in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, the 35-year-old said he understood each of the three charges against him.

Defence counsel conceded that the legal papers formed the basis of a case for McGill to answer.

The court clerk told McGill that he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf but he declined the opportunity.

McGill was freed on bail with conditions he must reside at home and not to contact the alleged victim.

The judge returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for another hearing next month.