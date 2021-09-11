Man (52) on attempted murder charge

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man in south Belfast.

Paul James Mawhinney is also accused of having a knife with intent to commit murder following an incident on Friday.

The 52-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink from police custody on Saturday.

While no bail application was made a police officer confirmed the alleged victim’s injuries were not life threatening but he did go to hospital with police after they attended the scene at Eglantine Place.

His solicitor said Mawhinney, of no fixed abode, had been largely homeless in recent years.

District Judge John Meehan remanded Mawhinney in custody to appear again via videolink on October 6.