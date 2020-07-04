Man accused of attacking police officers refused bail

A man has appeared in court in Belfast accused of attacking three police officers and a raft of driving charges.

Patrick Harmon is accused of 11 offences including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, is further charged with robbery, causing criminal damage, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance and while disqualified on June 7.

Objecting to Harmon being released on bail a police officer told Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday there are fears he may commit further offences.

He added the probation service had deemed him to be a threat to the public.

Harmon’s solicitor said he denies the offences and that there had yet to be a positive identification of him from CCTV footage.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Harmon in custody to appear again via videolink on July 31.