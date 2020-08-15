Man accused of Belfast bar attack on bouncers and police officers appears in court

A man allegedly kicked, headbutted and attempted to bite officers when arrested for attacking bouncers at a bar, a court has heard.

Paul William Norman Mason appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday on nine charges following an incident on Thursday.

The 32-year-old faces four counts of assault on police, two counts of assault, one of criminal damage, one of resisting police and a further charge of disorderly behaviour.

A police officer told the court that at around 9.45pm a report was made of a man being disorderly outside Love and Death on Ann Street in Belfast city centre.

He said the accused allegedly kicked a bouncer and was taken to the ground and held until police arrived.

When officers attended he is claimed to have shouted “RUC c****” and “black b*****ds” before limb restraints were used to arrest him.

The officer said Mason also allegedly kicked a female constable’s arm, headbutted another constable and attempted to headbutt a third.

He was then taken to hospital and during the journey he is said to have attempted to bite officers.

Mason’s solicitor told the court he claimed he was assaulted by the doorman though he accepted that he was smoking cannabis at the time.

But he said Mason, of Carntall Court in Newtownabbey, had little memory of what had happened, which the lawyer described as a “very, very unsavoury incident”.

Granting bail, District Judge George Conner said it was a “very violent incident” and banned Mason from taking any alcohol.

He was released on his own bail of £500, with a person to sign a surety of £500, imposed a curfew and ordered him to have no contact with any witnesses.

The case was adjourned until September 9.