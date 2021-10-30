Man accused of posting photo on Facebook of judge inside courtroom

This is the man accused of publishing a photograph of a judge taken inside the courtroom in session.

Ards man Lionel ‘Rusty’ Close denies posting the photo of District Judge Mark Hamill — even though the photo remains on his Facebook page along with abusive comments about the judge.

Close (33) did not appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday but his defence solicitor Patrick Higgins confirmed “it’s a not guilty plea” to the single count against him.

Mr Hamill himself was in court — presiding.

Close, from Weavers Grange in the town, is charged with publishing a photo taken in court. It is alleged that on May 20 this year, he posted on Facebook a photograph of a person, being the judge of a court, namely District Judge Mark Hamill.

With the brief hearing conducted in front of DJ Hamill, he commented: “Taking a photo of a judge in court — hmmmmm right.”

Although the facts were not opened in court a quick search of Facebook uncovers the image concerned, originally taken and uploaded back in September 2017.

In court Mr Higgins suggested to Mr Hamill “given the nature of the injured party I’m not sure if you could perhaps pass the case to Downpatrick?” Mr Hamill readily agreed to the proposal.

Adjourning the case to November 11 at Downpatrick Magistrates, District Judge Hamill told the solicitor to “tell Judge Brady I have transferred this at your request and suggestion, for obvious reasons”.