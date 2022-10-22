Man accused of sex attack bid had three knives in backpack

A MAN has appeared in court accused of trying to drag a woman into a secluded driveway and sexually assault her.

Mateusz Psujek was also found with three knives and a pair of scissors in his backpack when he was arrested in south Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 30-year-old appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court yesterday charged with nine offences in relation to an incident on the Ravenhill Road.

He is accused of sexual touching, common assault, possession of cannabis, two counts of having an offensive weapon, three counts of possession of a knife, and one count of false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Objecting to Psujek being released on bail, a police officer told the court the defendant engaged the woman in conversation after he saw her getting out of a taxi at around 1am.

They chatted for 10 to 15 minutes while walking up the road after realising they were both Polish.

When they got to a secluded entrance to Park School, he allegedly attempted to pull her in and stop her from leaving him.

The officer said the woman claims Psujek put his hand up her skirt and felt her backside.

Officers were called after a taxi driver and another motorist spotted what they initially thought was a couple arguing.

They saw the woman had her skirt up around her waist and the man’s hand on her bottom.

Both drivers stopped and intervened. They found the woman terrified, thinking she was going to be raped by Psujek.

The officers found three knives, a screwdriver and scissors in his backpack, along with a grinder and a small amount of cannabis.

During police interview, he said he saw the woman, noticed she was attractive and thought, “Why not have a go?”.

Psujek denied a sexual assault took place but admitted to holding her as she was drunk and thought she was about to fall. He also admitted possession of the knives.

Police objected to him being freed on bail as the offences were of a “predatory nature” and he may flee Northern Ireland given his strong ties to Poland.

The officer said Psujek admitted to walking at night and that this could expose him to drunk females.

He said a more serious offence could have been committed had it not been for the quick actions of the two passing motorists.

Psujek’s barrister told the court his client had no record since moving to Northern Ireland two years ago, or from the previous 10 years he spent in London.

He said there was no suggestion any of the items found on him were to be used for any criminal activity.

The barrister said the alleged offences were not as stark as made out by the Crown, explaining that the “having a go” remark was about talking to the woman and not an admission of attempting a sexual assault.

Refusing bail, District Judge Amanda Henderson said she was “very concerned” about the case. She remanded Psujek, who lives on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast, to appear again via videolink at a later date.